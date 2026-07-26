Karnataka BJP demands accountability from Congress government, citing Pradhan’s exit

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Sunday questioned Karnataka government’s accountability over several issues.

Training guns at the state government, Ashoka said that if Union Ministers are expected to take political and administrative responsibility for incidents of national importance, similar standards should apply to state governments.

“Union Ministers have resigned, taking political and administrative responsibility in the wake of developments related to the NEET examination. Then who will take moral and administrative responsibility for the serious incidents that have occurred in Karnataka?” he asked.

Referring to allegations surrounding the recruitment of veterinary officers by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Ashoka cited reports of an audio clip purportedly suggesting an ₹80 lakh deal for a single post and demanded a comprehensive, independent and transparent investigation into the matter.

“Who will take responsibility for these allegations? Who will resign?” he asked.

Leader of the Opposition also raised the issue of the stampede during the IPL victory celebrations, in which 11 people lost their lives. He questioned who would assume moral and administrative responsibility for the tragedy and when justice would be delivered to the affected families.

Ashoka further alleged that thousands of farmers had died by suicide during the Congress government’s tenure and claimed that several borrowers had also taken their own lives due to the alleged failure to curb exploitative microfinance practices in the state.

“Power in a democracy is not merely about holding office, it also comes with responsibility. When mistakes occur, governments must accept accountability instead of shifting blame to officials or escaping through token investigations,” he said.

He asserted that the truth must emerge in every case, legal action should be taken against those found guilty, and efforts should be made to restore public confidence in governance.



