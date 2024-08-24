Karkala Muslim Community Demands Severe Punishment for Accused Altaf

Karkala: The Muslim community in Karkala has strongly condemned the sexual assault on a young Hindu woman, calling it an “assault on humanity” that cannot be tolerated. At a press conference held at the Prakash Hotel in Karkala on Saturday, Muslim leader Mohammed Sharif demanded severe punishment for the accused, Altaf, under the law.

Sharif emphasized that Altaf’s actions do not represent the Muslim community, stating that he is a “namesake Muslim” who has never been seen at a mosque. The community has distanced themselves from Altaf, saying they will not support him.

The Muslim leaders praised the police for their swift action in arresting the accused and requested that no Muslim advocates argue in favor of Altaf. They also demanded that the police take action against the drug mafia, which is believed to be involved in the case.

The press conference was attended by prominent Muslim leaders, including Mohammed Gaus, President of Udupi District Muslim Union, Karkala; Ashfaq Ahmed, President of Karkala Muslim Jamaat; Nasir Sheikh, President of Karnataka Muslim Jamaat, Karkala; and others. They all expressed their commitment to cooperating with the police and ensuring that justice is served.