We must participate in outdoor sports for one hour: Union Sports Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L. Mandaviya on Saturday said that people must participate in outdoor sports for at least one hour on the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29).

“Let us participate in outdoor sports for at least an hour and take forward the campaign of Fit India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision will guide all of us towards sports,” Union Minister Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said.

This minister said that the event must be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words ‘Khelega India, Khilega India’ (When India plays, India blossoms).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is to make India a fit nation. The Fit India Movement, envisioned by him, is a program for every citizen, and I invite you all to be part of this nationwide celebration on this year’s National Sports Day,” the Union Minister said.

He also highlighted the significance of advancing the Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Indian to maintain their health and stay active.

“Play any sport, stay fit,” the Minister urged, encouraging everyone to join this initiative.

He also highlighted that National Sports Day is not only an opportunity to honour our sports heroes but also a reminder of how sports can help us maintain a balanced and healthy life.

He appealed to everyone to engage in sports with their family and friends on the occasion of National Sports Day and take a step towards building a fit and active India.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.