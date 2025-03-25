Karkala Police Arrest Inter-State Suspect in Connection with School and College Thefts

Karkala: In a significant breakthrough, the Karkala police have arrested 24-year-old Arshit Avinash Dodre, an inter-state theft suspect, in connection with a series of theft incidents in schools and colleges. The arrest was made on March 20 near St. Lawrence High School in Nitte village.

Dodre, a resident of the Byndoor project area, was found suspiciously in a car near the school. Upon interrogation, he admitted to being involved in the theft cases. The police seized several items from the suspect, including a car worth approximately Rs 200,000, a mobile phone worth Rs 20,000, Rs 84,500 in cash and other items*

The theft incidents included: Break-in at St. Joseph’s English Medium School in Belman village. Rs 150,000 and three DVRs were stolen on the night of February 21. Attempted theft at the government primary school in Nandalike village, and an attempt was made to steal valuables from the head teacher’s room on the night of March 6. Break-in at St. Maria Gauratti English Medium School in Hirgana village where a CCTV camera DVR was stolen on the night of March 4.

A team led by Karkala Circle Inspector Manjappa D.R. was formed to trace the suspect. The team gathered crucial evidence and intelligence, which led them to Dodre. The suspect has been presented in court and ordered to undergo 14-day judicial custody. The police are investigating further to uncover any potential accomplices or other theft cases involving the suspect.