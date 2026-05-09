Karnataka alert on SIR process, seeks to avoid ‘Bengal-like’ controversies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to the media on Saturday, said, “In our state as well, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process will begin. We also need to be careful. Anything that happened in West Bengal should not be allowed here.”

“This is our opinion, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already held a meeting regarding the matter. Mapping has already been completed in some places, while in others it is still pending,” he said.

He said, “Yesterday, I was invited to a meeting regarding the SIR, but I could not attend due to various reasons. In West Bengal, many people claim that the government lost power because of alleged SIR manipulation. Analysts say that due to such manipulation, the BJP won nearly 100 seats by margins of around 5,000 votes.”

“This should not be allowed in Karnataka and we are careful,” he added.

“Probably, there will be more clarity after a few days. Once the process is completed fully, a clear picture will emerge,” he added.

“We have already given instructions to our party workers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) regarding monitoring the process and holding discussions with Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Additions and deletions in the voter list have to be monitored carefully. The party has conveyed all these directions to the BLAs, and they will carry out the work,” he stated.

Speaking about the preparations for the mega event in his native Tumakuru city to mark the completion of three years of the Congress government, Parameshwara said, “Through the Revenue Department, decisions have been taken across the state regarding pahani khata, property documents and revenue village records, and lakhs of people have received land records in their names. This can be described as a major achievement of the Karnataka government.”

“In continuation of this initiative, property documents will be distributed to 1.40 lakh people under the programme that has been planned,” he said.

“We had not imagined that the Congress government would soon be completing three years in office. However, after May 20 was suggested to the Chief Minister’s Office, and everything fell into place. Since the swearing-in ceremony was held on May 20 and the government came into existence on that day, it has been decided to celebrate the occasion as the completion of three years of the government,” he added.

“More importantly, this is primarily a programme of the Revenue Department,” he said.

“More than 50 per cent of the assurances promised in the manifesto have already been fulfilled. There is also a need to review this achievement,” he added.

Responding to a question on a possible Cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said, “It is the decision of the party high command. I have been repeating this to the media time and again.”



