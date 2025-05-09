Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader Expresses No Objection to NIA Investigation in Suhas Shetty Murder Case

Mangaluru: In a press conference held earlier today, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader addressed the escalating controversy surrounding the Suhas Shetty murder case, stating he would not object to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the investigation. His statement comes amid growing opposition demands for a more thorough probe, citing perceived inadequacies in the current police investigation and allegations of international financial involvement in the crime.

“I have no objection to any kind of investigation demand. I have no objection to any investigation whatsoever,” Speaker Khader stated emphatically. “My priority is that the truth should come out, and whoever is behind this heinous crime should be severely punished. Politics is secondary. My paramount concern is that peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada district should not be disrupted by such tragic incidents.”

The Suhas Shetty murder has become a focal point of political contention in recent weeks, with opposition parties accusing the state government of not adequately addressing the underlying issues surrounding the crime. These accusations have been further fueled by unsubstantiated claims of external funding and potential involvement of extremist elements.

Speaker Khader, responding directly to questions regarding these accusations, vehemently defended his integrity and commitment to justice. “My personality is not one to support wrongdoers. The people of my district and constituency are well aware of that,” he asserted. He addressed criticisms regarding his presence at a local cricket match shortly after the incident, explaining that he was invited to numerous community events, including weddings and village gatherings, and his absence from the specific cricket match was simply due to prior commitments. “The BJP is now accusing me of not attending a cricket match, but I couldn’t go that day. My clear stance is that whoever is involved in this kind of murder should be severely punished.”

He further clarified his actions in the immediate aftermath of the murder, stating that he conveyed information he received to his constituents to maintain calm and prevent further escalation of tensions. “In the tense atmosphere that day, I conveyed the information I received to the people of my constituency so that harmony would not be disturbed. That is the relationship between me and the people.” He emphasized that the police have already identified and taken action against the accused individuals.

Addressing the criticisms directed at him and the perceived politicization of the case, Speaker Khader remained resolute. “I don’t bother about those who criticize and politicize this issue. Such allegations and criticisms are not new to me. These allegations have been heard since I became an MLA for the first time. They have the opportunity to speak in a democracy. Those who trust me will not give importance to such words,” he stated.

While expressing confidence in the initial police investigation, Speaker Khader’s willingness to accept an NIA investigation signals a potential shift in the state government’s stance, acknowledging the growing public concern and the need for a comprehensive and transparent probe. The decision to involve the NIA, if it materializes, could significantly alter the trajectory of the case and potentially uncover previously unknown connections and motives behind the murder.

Beyond the Suhas Shetty case, Speaker Khader also announced that Karnataka will be hosting the All India Speakers’ Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association from September 8th to 10th in Bangalore. This marks the first time the conference will be held in Karnataka.

“For the first time in the state, the All India Speakers’ Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is being organized from September 8th to 10th. This time, Karnataka has been allowed to host it, and it has been decided to organize this convention in Bangalore,” he explained.

The conference is expected to draw approximately 300 participants, including speakers, deputy speakers, and secretaries from legislative assemblies and councils across the country. The event will be inaugurated on September 8th at 6 pm at the Vidhana Soudha and will be attended by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, the President, the Vice President, and other prominent figures.

“This conference will be conducted in a model manner. Discussions will be held at the conference based on certain topics. Discussions will take place on strengthening parliamentary procedures, the role of speakers, and current issues,” Speaker Khader concluded, highlighting the importance of the conference in promoting parliamentary democracy and fostering collaboration among legislative bodies across India.