Revealed: Pakistan fired 300-400 ‘Turkish’ drones, tried to infiltrate 36 locations

New Delhi: The women officers of the Indian Armed Forces made a startling disclosure about Pakistan’s nefarious plot in the ongoing military face-off and told the press that its army fired around 300-400 drones on the intervening nights of May 8 and May 9 at about 36 locations along the Western border. The drones are apparently Turkey-made. However, an evidence to this effect is awaited.

“The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusion was to attempt infiltration and test India’s air defence system and collect intelligence,” informed the women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a special press briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Last night, Pakistan targeted multiple cities, including military installations with volley of drones and missile attack, however, all were repulsed by India’s robust air defence system and this left the Pakistani Army flustered and panicky.

The women officers further informed that the forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done, however, “initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones”.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said: “On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. It also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control. However, all their attempts were neutralised by us via kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that an armed UAV of Pakistan Army even attempted to target Bhatinda military station, which was detected and neutralised in due time.

The woman officer also informed that India launched armed drones at four air defence sites in Pakistan, in response to its attacks, and one of these drones also destroyed an AD radar.