Karnataka: Bajrang Dal files police complaint over Wi-Fi name ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

Bengaluru: Bajrang Dal has filed a police complaint regarding a Wi-Fi username ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at the Jigani Police Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) in this regard and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the incident was reported from Kallubalu village near Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The complaint states that while checking available Wi-Fi networks to access the internet, one of the visible Wi-Fi usernames was found to be ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

Bajrang Dal activists have alleged that anti-national elements may be operating in the area. The complainant stated that when Wi-Fi options are searched on a mobile device, the IDs of nearby users are displayed, and what was shocking was the appearance of the ID named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The complaint further alleged that someone using such a name indicates the possible presence of a person with extremist intentions in the vicinity, raising serious concerns about their activities.

The Jigani Police have registered an NCR and are investigating the matter.

Earlier, in February 2024, an incident of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the premises of Vidhana Soudha being raised by supporters of Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain after his Rajya Sabha election victory had sparked a major controversy.

The BJP had demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The situation had escalated to the point where members of the Congress and the BJP nearly came to blows in the Legislative Council.

Subsequently, on March 4, 2024, the Vidhana Soudha Police arrested three people for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain.

The arrests were made based on a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, circumstantial evidence, and witness statements gathered at the event. The accused were identified as Iltaz from Delhi, Munawar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, and Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district, Karnataka.