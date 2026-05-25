Karnataka: Bhatkal tense after protests over relocation of religious site; 6 held, 4 FIRs filed

Karwar: Karnataka’s communally sensitive coastal town of Bhatkal remained tense on Monday following protests over the relocation of the Hindu religious site ‘Moorin Katte’.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders for three days, while the police have registered four FIRs and arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

Security has been tightened at all sensitive locations in the region, and police have launched a further investigation into the matter. Nine platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and three platoons of the District Armed Reserve (DAR) have been deployed to maintain law and order. High drama reportedly continued in the area till midnight.

Addressing the media, Karwar Superintendent of Police M.N. Deepan said the original Moorin Katte religious site had not been demolished and remained safe, without any damage. He also released a photograph to support the claim.

“We have secured the spot and made adequate security arrangements. However, to shift the site, one of the platforms was moved,” he stated.

The SP further said that four cases had been registered in connection with the incident in Bhatkal. One case pertains to the alleged assault on policemen, while another relates to the blocking of the national highway. A complaint filed by one of the injured persons has also been converted into an FIR. In addition, another FIR was registered over a social media call urging people to gather at the spot.

“Six persons have been arrested, and legal action will be initiated in all the FIRs. The region is peaceful now,” he said.

The controversy surrounding Moorin Katte began after the site was marked for demolition as part of the national highway expansion project. Hindu organisations objected to the move and staged protests. Following repeated demonstrations, the district administration and authorities identified an alternative location for shifting.

Subsequently, a new site was constructed. Videos of the newly developed religious site later went viral on social media.

By evening, a group of the minority community gathered at the spot and staged a protest demanding that the structure be cleared. The group also allegedly vandalised the site.

Police said the protesters engaged in heated arguments with officers and allegedly assaulted some policemen, following which the police resorted to a lathi charge. Despite the action, the group allegedly continued to gather at the location and demanded that the Hindu religious structure be removed.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists staged a protest on Sunday against Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Mankal Vaidya, in Bhatkal over the developments. Activists also attempted to reconstruct the structure at the original location, following which the police detained them.