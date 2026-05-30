Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar meets Governor ahead of CLP meeting

Bengaluru: Congress’ Karnataka unit President D.K. Shivakumar, a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and held an informal discussion ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Former Congress MP and his brother, D.K. Suresh, accompanied him.

His brother and former Congress MP, D.K. Suresh, accompanied him.

Sources close to Shivakumar said the meeting was held to discuss logistical arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony in the event of his elevation as Chief Minister. The meeting assumed significance as the Governor is scheduled to leave for the temple town of Dharmasthala later in the afternoon.

According to sources, astrologers have suggested June 1, June 3, and June 5 as auspicious dates for the oath-taking ceremony. Shivakumar is understood to have discussed these dates with the Governor and sought to finalise a suitable date for the swearing-in. Deliberations were also reportedly held on whether the ceremony should be conducted on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha or at Raj Bhavan.

Sources indicated that June 3 is emerging as the most likely date for the swearing-in ceremony, and the Governor’s office has been informed accordingly.

Meanwhile, intense lobbying has begun within Congress for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Senior leaders M.B. Patil and Eshwar Khandre are said to be staking claim to the position from the Lingayat community.

Former Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, veteran Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, and former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, a close associate of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are also reportedly in the race for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

Both Khader, who hails from coastal Karnataka, and Tanveer Sait from Mysuru district did not get an opportunity to serve in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet. Sait had recently stated that he would not be unhappy over Siddaramaiah’s resignation from the Chief Minister’s post.

Senior leaders G. Parameshwara and H.C. Mahadevappa, both from the Scheduled Caste community, are also hopeful of securing the Deputy Chief Minister’s position amid speculation that the Congress high command may consider accommodating Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, in a key role.

However, sources said the party leadership is also examining the possibility of not creating any Deputy Chief Minister posts, given the intense competition and competing claims from various communities and factions.

Sources further indicated that between 12 and 14 legislators are likely to be sworn in as ministers along with the new Chief Minister.

Shivakumar’s meeting with the Governor took place before the commencement of the CLP meeting, as the Governor is scheduled to leave for Dharmasthala after 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday received grievances from members of the public at his Cauvery residence. He is travelling to Pavagada town in Tumakuru district to attend the final rites of former minister Venkataramanappa and return to Bengaluru by 1.40 p.m. and take part in the CLP meeting scheduled at 4 p.m.