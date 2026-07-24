Karnataka Dy CM visits Jakkur Flying School in Bengaluru; DGCA renews licence for 5 years, pilot training to resume

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister G. Parameshwara visited the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur on Friday and held a review meeting to assess its activities and functioning.

He further announced that the Government Flying Training School (GFTS), which was established in 1940, has received a renewed licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), paving the way for the resumption and continuation of pilot training programmes, stated

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Naveen Raj Singh, Commissioner M.N. Anucheth, Director of the institution Basavaraj, and other officials.

According to an official release by the office of Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara, the DGCA has renewed the flying school’s licence for a period of five years, from July 16, 2026, to July 15, 2031. The institution’s licence had been cancelled in December 2023 due to certain administrative and regulatory reasons.

The renewal follows a comprehensive inspection by the DGCA, which included scrutiny of all operational aspects, flight demonstrations, and an assessment of runway safety standards.

Officials said the school currently has one Chief Flying Instructor and two Flying Instructors on its rolls. It possesses a fleet of five aircraft, of which three are presently airworthy and operational — Cessna 172P, Cessna 172S, and Tecnam P2006T.

Two additional aircraft — Tecnam P2010 and Cessna 152 — are expected to be made operational shortly.

The school will continue to offer training programmes for Private Pilot Licence (PPL), Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), and Multi-Engine Endorsement, as it did in the past.

Authorities said training for existing students will continue uninterrupted, while admissions for new students will also commence. The Government Flying Training School has a total training capacity of 30 students.

Officials stated that with the DGCA’s approval and certification following detailed safety inspections, the institution is now fully equipped to conduct flying training without any concerns regarding operational safety.

Established over eight decades ago, the Government Flying Training School remains one of the country’s oldest aviation training institutions and is expected to play a key role in meeting the growing demand for trained pilots in India.