Karnataka government focused on making students career-ready: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government is committed to transforming higher education into a pathway for employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership, while stressing the need for stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and the government.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony of the “Campus to Career (C2C) Summit: Future-Ready Universities & Colleges” organised by the Higher Education Department here, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka’s rise as one of India’s most dynamic economies was the result of decades of investment in education and human capital.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Industries Minister M.B. Patil, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharanaprakash Patil, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, senior officials, industry representatives, academicians, and students were present at the event.

Highlighting the importance of education, Siddaramaiah said Dr B.R. Ambedkar had regarded education as a powerful tool for social change and empowerment. “The Government of Karnataka also believes that education plays a significant role in shaping an equitable, progressive, and empowered society by creating opportunities for knowledge, skill development, innovation, and inclusive growth,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Karnataka currently has a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 30.7 lakh crore and Bengaluru hosts 875 Global Capability Centres, making it one of the world’s major technology hubs.

He said Karnataka leads the country with 66 colleges per lakh population, reflecting the strength and reach of its higher education ecosystem. However, he emphasised that access to education alone was not enough.

“Our focus is now on converting enrolment into meaningful outcomes by ensuring that every student who enters higher education is prepared for employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said the government was actively bridging the gap between education and employment through various initiatives. Referring to the Yuva Nidhi scheme, he said the programme provides financial assistance and modern skill training to graduates to support them during the transition from education to employment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s industrial policy, which aims to create 20 lakh jobs, and said the proposed Rs 40,000 crore KWIN City project near Bengaluru would lay the foundation for a future-ready economy centred around knowledge, wellness, innovation, and employment opportunities.

Calling for closer cooperation between universities and industries, Siddaramaiah said curricula must reflect market realities and institutions should prepare students for practical challenges.

“Universities must measure success not only through enrolment numbers but also through the outcomes they create for students,” he stated.

Describing the Campus to Career Summit as an important platform, Siddaramaiah said it would help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by bringing together policymakers, academic institutions, industry leaders, and skill development organisations.

He also praised the Higher Education Department for introducing innovative programmes aligned with emerging courses, evolving industry demands, and global educational trends.

The department has tied up with leading organisations such as Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation, and Infosys to provide internship opportunities, industry exposure, and skill development support to students, he added.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, Siddaramaiah said the summit would contribute significantly towards strengthening higher education and youth empowerment while creating inclusive opportunities for both rural and urban students.

“I am glad that we are all committed to the same goal — a Karnataka where every graduate is career-ready, and every institution is built for the future,” he said.