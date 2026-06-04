Karnataka govt collecting beneficiary data to check misuse of guarantee schemes: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, said on Thursday that the government is collecting detailed information on beneficiaries of guarantee schemes following complaints and petitions alleging misuse, particularly under the Gruha Jyothi free electricity scheme and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to female heads of households.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after a meeting with senior bureaucrats, CM Shivakumar clarified that the government is not reviewing the guarantee schemes but is verifying their proper implementation.

“We are not reviewing the guarantee schemes. What has happened is that some people are misusing the Gruha Jyothi free electricity scheme. We have received petitions regarding this. Some have taken electricity connections for residential purposes but are using them for commercial activities,” he said.

He noted that nearly 1.60 crore beneficiaries are availing the 200-unit free electricity benefit under the scheme.

“Those using it for residential purposes can continue without any issue,” he added.

However, the Chief Minister said the government needs accurate data on beneficiaries to ensure proper implementation. He pointed out instances of multiple electricity meters being registered under a single name and raised concerns about rental properties and misuse.

“We need details of beneficiaries. There are five to six electricity meters in one person’s name. Who are the tenants? Are they from within the state or outside? Are they using the benefit properly? We want all these details, including phone numbers and usage patterns,” he said.

Referring to Gruha Laxmi, the Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for female heads scheme, CM Shivakumar stated that in some cases, funds meant for beneficiaries had been withdrawn even after the death of individuals.

“There must be proper checks. If someone passes away, the PDO or revenue inspector should report it. Families must also be accountable. Withdrawals should not be misused,” he said.

On infrastructure, he said the government has decided to release Rs 2,000 crore as an emergency fund for road development in Bengaluru, and the minister incharge of the city will oversee its implementation.

Briefing about the meeting, CM Shivakumar said departments have been given 15 days to submit reports on ongoing programmes and implementation challenges.

“We have just started the process. I have asked them to submit reports within 15 days on what can and cannot be done, including the implementation of manifesto and budget commitments,” he said.

He added that discussions on the state’s financial status have not yet taken place, as Cabinet portfolio allocation is yet to be completed.



