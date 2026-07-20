Karnataka govt frames 11 criteria for Permanent Resident Certificates amid SIR exercise

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has framed 11 eligibility criteria for issuing Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) in the backdrop of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and growing discussions surrounding residency, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday.

The announcement was made during the launch of the state’s doorstep delivery service for free caste certificates and Permanent Resident Certificates amid controversy at the Vidhana Soudha Conference Hall.

The initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Dy CM Parameshwara. Chief Minister Shivakumar stated that the Permanent Residence Certificate is one of the 11 documents recognised by the Election Commission for inclusion in electoral rolls.

Speaking at the event, Dy CM Parameshwara said the move marks another step towards citizen-centric governance, with the Karnataka government aiming to ensure that key documents reach beneficiaries without requiring repeated visits to government offices.

According to the Karnataka government, PRCs will be issued based on factors including birth in Karnataka, employment, marriage, and continuous residence in the state for at least 10 years. Applicants who satisfy any of the prescribed criteria will be eligible to receive the certificate, he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government has also initiated the distribution of caste certificates on a large scale.

Nearly 4.85 crore caste certificates have been identified for distribution, including 1.36 crore beneficiaries under Categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B, 86 lakh under Category 1, and 2.63 crore Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe certificate holders.

He said citizens can download their certificates free of cost through the official website, obtain them through WhatsApp, or collect them from hobli-level help centres, Nadakacheri, Grama One and Bapuji service centres.

A grievance redressal mechanism has also been established for applicants facing difficulties. Appeals may be filed before Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and Sub-Divisional Officers, while Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to order re-verification based on complaints, he noted.

Explaining the 11 eligibility conditions for PRCs, Parameshwara said applicants may qualify if they were born in Karnataka, have parents who have ordinarily resided in the state for at least a decade, have completed either Class 12 or 10 years of education in Karnataka, or have a spouse, parent or legal guardian who is a permanent resident of the state.

Additional eligibility factors include ownership of residential or immovable property in Karnataka, status as a legal heir, inclusion in electoral rolls, and documentary proof through Aadhaar, ration cards, revenue records or other government-issued documents. Government and public sector employees who have rendered at least seven years of service in Karnataka and individuals married to Karnataka residents are also eligible.

Parameshwara said nearly 4.8 crore certificates have already been dispatched to Deputy Commissioners through Atal Janasnehi Kendras, with district administrations overseeing doorstep delivery through Tahsildars and other field-level officials.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, he said Permanent Resident Certificates would assist residents during the SIR exercise and help address concerns over non-residents and illegal migrants allegedly availing benefits meant for the people of Karnataka.

“Those who do not satisfy the prescribed eligibility criteria will remain outside the ambit of the PRC system,” he said.