Kerala: HC wants Sabarimala gold case wrapped up, SIT to file final report

Kochi: The long-running probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has entered its final phase, with the Kerala High Court directing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation without further delay.

The SIT informed the court on Monday that it would file the final report in one of the two cases it is investigating within 30 days.

All the accused in the case were granted statutory bail after the prescribed period, with the SIT failing to file the final report. One of the accused passed away due to ill health.

The assurance on Monday came after investigators received the results of scientific examinations, which, according to the SIT, have helped establish the manner in which the alleged offence was committed.

The case concerns alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) panels at the Sabarimala temple. The High Court posted the matter for further hearing on September 3.

The SIT clarified that it is investigating two separate criminal cases arising out of the alleged irregularities. While the final report in one case is expected within a month, the investigation in the second case is continuing.

The court was informed that statements of 54 witnesses have been recorded in the case registered in 2025 over the alleged attempt to transport the gold-plated Dwarapalaka panels.

The SIT said the scientific examination has corroborated crucial aspects of the investigation and helped investigators reconstruct how the alleged crime was executed.

Earlier, the SIT had submitted an interim report before the High Court naming former Travancore Devaswom Board President P. S. Prasanth, the Travancore Devaswom Board, and the Sabarimala Tantri among the accused.

According to the SIT’s findings, the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy in 2019 to conceal the alleged use of a lesser quantity of gold than officially claimed during the gold-plating of the Dwarapalaka panels.

Investigators have also alleged that the removal and transportation of the panels to Chennai violated Travancore Devaswom Board regulations and was part of a carefully planned operation involving the sponsor and certain Board officials over several years.

The case has attracted considerable public attention because it concerns one of Kerala’s most revered temples and raises questions over the handling of valuable offerings and temple assets.

With the SIT now committing to file its first final report within 30 days, the investigation appears to be moving towards its most crucial stage, nearly seven years after the alleged irregularities first surfaced.

The findings of the final report are expected to determine the future course of prosecution in one of the state’s most closely watched temple-related criminal investigations.