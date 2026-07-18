Karnataka govt not ignoring drought amid cabinet expansion: Deputy CM Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday defended the activities surrounding the proposed Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, stating that the government is capable of simultaneously addressing governance challenges, including the prevailing drought situation, while carrying out political and administrative processes.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said the media and the opposition had adopted contradictory positions on the issue of Cabinet expansion.

“On one hand, the media says the government is functioning without a full-fledged Cabinet, and on the other hand, when the expansion is being undertaken, it says the ruling Congress is engaged in political activities while the State is facing drought,” he remarked.

Emphasising that the Congress government remained committed to its responsibilities, the deputy CM said the administration was actively monitoring the drought-like conditions across Karnataka.

“The people have entrusted us with responsibility, and we will do what is required. The Chief Minister and I have already held meetings regarding the situation in eight districts of the Belagavi division and eight districts of the Kalaburagi division. I have personally reviewed the situation in my native district, Tumakuru, as well as Chitradurga,” he said.

Parameshwara said the State government would hold a video conference with all Deputy Commissioners on Sunday to assess the situation and issue necessary directions.

“The government is concerned about what needs to be done. We are calling a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners for a review and will provide them with appropriate directions,” he added.

Highlighting measures taken to tackle the water crisis, he said the government had released Rs 5 crore for each district, amounting to approximately Rs 324 crore, specifically for drinking water requirements.

“In addition, Deputy Commissioners have between Rs 600 crore and Rs 700 crore available in their PD accounts, and they have been instructed to utilise the funds based on local needs,” he said, adding that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Deputy Commissioners would closely monitor the situation.

Parameshwara noted that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and himself had written to the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Agriculture seeking relaxation in norms for declaring drought and requesting central assistance.

“Let the Opposition ensure that funds are released by the Centre. We are not sitting idle; we are working responsibly,” he said.

On the proposed second airport for Bengaluru, Parameshwara reiterated his support for establishing it in Tumakuru. However, he acknowledged that a technical committee had submitted its report and that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would take the final call.

“Industries Minister M.B. Patil has stated that Bidadi and Nelamangala have been identified for the second airport. If it comes to Tumakuru, it would be beneficial since people from nearly 20 districts travel to Bengaluru through Tumakuru. We have expressed our willingness, and we will wait for the government’s decision,” he said.

Commenting on the controversial Bidadi township project, the deputy CM said the initiative had originally been launched by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy before being shelved.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is now giving a new shape to the project. He has made it clear that farmers’ land will not be acquired forcibly, and the issue should not be viewed through a political lens,” Parameshwara said.

He also said the government had expedited the implementation of the e-Swathu programme in coordination with the Rural Development and Revenue departments to streamline property documentation and related services across the State.



