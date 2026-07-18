PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message, PM Modi remembered Chennamma for her humility and unwavering commitment to social service. He said she was respected for her simplicity and dedication to serving society, and conveyed condolences to Deve Gowda and his family.

Later in the day, PM Modi spoke with Deve Gowda over the phone and personally conveyed his deepest condolences, offering words of comfort and praying for strength for the family.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, also expressed profound grief, describing Chennamma as an ideal homemaker and an embodiment of simplicity.

He said she was a source of strength to the Deve Gowda family and an inspiring figure for the state.

BJP Karnataka in‑charge and Rajya Sabha Member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said Chennamma symbolised simplicity, strength, and unwavering support for her family.

He noted that her life, marked by sacrifice and values, would always be remembered.

BJP State Co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy said Chennamma was a woman of dignity and quiet strength, who stood steadfastly beside Deve Gowda throughout his public life.

He said her life reflected grace and dedication, and she remained a constant source of strength to those around her.

Chennamma passed away on Saturday at the age of 85, drawing condolences from leaders across party lines, who remembered her for humility, sacrifice, and steadfast support to the Deve Gowda family.



