Karnataka High Court suspends live streaming after hackers play obscene videos



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has suspended live streaming and video conferencing due to hackers playing obscene and indecent videos on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale orally stated that an unfortunate situation had arisen, and live streaming and video conferencing facilities would not be permitted.

He said that some mischief had been played, and there might be a mischief-maker involved.

“We have to take this decision due to an unprecedented situation. Karnataka High Court was always in favor of technology being used for better services for the public at large. Unfortunately, technology is being misused,” the Chief Justice said.

He also requested advocates not to rush to the Registrar and computer team to find out why permission is not granted.

The Chief Justice termed it an unfortunate and unprecedented incident.

Miscreants hacked the live streaming of the Karnataka High Court and played obscene videos. Authorities have filed a complaint with the Cybercrime cell, and its central division has begun an investigation.



