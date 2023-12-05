Siddaramaiah’s statement on grants to Muslims stokes controversy in K’taka



Bengaluru: The statements of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allocating special grants to Muslims and assuring the community of protection has sparked a controversy in the state.

The BJP had slammed him for resorting to appeasement politics. Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai stated on Tuesday that Siddaramaiah had spoken about giving the special rights to the minorities in national resources.

This is nothing but vote bank and appeasement politics. It seems that the CM has forgotten his duty of rendering justice to one and all.

Bommai further stated, “Already, there are departments for the minorities like the Waqf Board, Minority Commission and Minority Corporation which have been getting funds through several programs. The intention of all the governments has been that they must also be educated to become self-reliant. But the CM’s statement of riding over the other communities was highly condemnable.”

The funds reserved for the development of the SCs and STs have been diverted to the guarantee schemes and done injustice to those two oppressed communities, Bommai charged.

“Siddaramaiah said more grants would be given for the Muslims which was nothing but appeasement politics. This would not only bankrupt the state treasury but also cause social differentiation,” he charged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that there was nothing wrong in allocating Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of the minority community in the state budget.

Addressing the BJP’s objection to his statement about protecting Muslims in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified, “I have stated that protection will be given to all, including Muslims.”

He expressed dissatisfaction with the media for potentially highlighting only one part of his statement and neglecting the broader context.




