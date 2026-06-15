Karnataka Legislative Council Election: People’s Organisations Appeal to MLAs to Elect P. V. Mohan

Mangaluru: Several people’s organisations from Dakshina Kannada district have jointly appealed to all Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, irrespective of party affiliation, to ensure the election of P. V. Mohan to the Karnataka Legislative Council with an overwhelming majority in the election scheduled for June 18, 2026.

Addressing a press conference, the representatives of the organisations stated that P. V. Mohan has been closely associated with people’s movements across the undivided Dakshina Kannada district for over four decades. Rising above barriers of caste, religion, language, and creed, he has consistently worked for the rights of the poor, the marginalized, students, and youth.

The organisations noted that Mohan, a former journalist, thinker, and people’s activist, and currently a Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has tirelessly championed social justice while striving to maintain communal harmony and peace in the district.

They also extended their congratulations and gratitude to Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, senior Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad, KPCC President-elect, and others who played a role in selecting P. V. Mohan as the Congress Party’s candidate for the Legislative Council election.

The leaders described Mohan as a rare example of simplicity, integrity, and principled public service at a time when public life is increasingly influenced by narrow interests.

Expressing confidence in his leadership, they said that P. V. Mohan’s entry into the State Legislature would mark a new chapter in the political history of Dakshina Kannada district—one that rises above caste-based and occupational politics and places people-centric governance at its core. They added that such a development could serve as a model for the entire state.

The organisations further stated that Mohan would emerge as a strong and uncompromising voice for the aspirations and concerns of the people of Karnataka, particularly those of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, including marginalized communities, students, and youth whose voices often go unheard. His presence in the Legislative Council, they said, would contribute significantly to the welfare and progress of the state.

For these reasons, the organisations urged all MLAs to support and elect P. V. Mohan to the Karnataka Legislative Council with a decisive mandate.

Among those present at the press conference were Lolaksha, President of the Confederation of SC and ST Organisations; Renny D’Souza, Convenor of the Campaign Against Child Labour; B.A.M. Hanif, Vice-President of AHINDA; Mohanangayya Swamy, President of the SC & ST Studies and Development Trust; Kamala, former President of the Adidravida Koraga Abhivruddhi Sangha, Dakshina Kannada; Anil Kumar, State Committee Advisor of the Karnataka State Adidravida Sangha; Padmanabha, President of the Panara Yane Nalikeyavara Sangha; social activist Ashok Bhat; and several others.