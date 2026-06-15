ICYM Mangalore Diocese Successfully Hosts PYSTAR 2026 Office Bearers’ Training Programme

Mangalore: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM), Diocese of Mangalore, successfully hosted the Office Bearers’ Training Programme titled PYSTAR 2026 on Sunday at Lourdes Central School, Bejai. The day-long programme brought together diocesan leaders, clergy, resource persons, and youth representatives for a structured formation initiative aimed at strengthening leadership, faith, and service among the young office bearers of the diocese.

The programme commenced with a prayer service led by the Council members of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, setting a reverent and reflective tone for the day. Mr. Prinson D’Souza, Council member, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The inaugural session was digitally launched, highlighting the key portfolios of the movement, including President, Youcat, Secretary, Treasurer, Amcho Yuvak/PRO, and Red Drop.

Inaugural Session

Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Director of the Family Life Centre, was felicitated on the occasion and served as the Chief Guest. In his address, he underlined the importance of family life in shaping the values and stability of young people. He also drew attention to the challenges that may arise in interfaith marriages, stressing the significance of shared religious and cultural backgrounds in promoting harmony and understanding within families.

The stage programme concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Sonali Noronha, Council Member of ICYM Mangalore Diocese. The session was compered by Neha D’Souza,

Council Member.

Prominent dignitaries present on the occasion included Rev. Fr. Alwyn Richard D’Souza, Director of the Family Life Centre; Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Secretary of the Youth Commission, Karnataka Region; Rev. Fr. Praveen D’Souza, Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese; Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese; and Ms. Maria D’Silva, Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese.

Leadership Formation Sessions

The training programme featured specialized sessions for office bearers, designed to equip them with practical knowledge and spiritual insight for their respective roles. The sessions were led by experienced resource persons from within the Church and the youth movement.

Presidents: Rev. Fr. Stany Pinto, Parish Priest of Mukka, and Mr. Winston Joel Sequiera, Coordinator of Youth Commission, Mangalore Diocese

Treasurers: Mr. Anil Rupesh D’Souza, Cascia

Secretaries: Mrs. Vishma D’Cunha, ICYM Mangalore Diocese Secretary (2022–24)PROs and Amcho Yuvak: Miss Suzannha Ferrao, PRO ICYM Mangalore Diocese 2025–26; Miss Maria D’Silva, Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese 2025–26; and Mr. Royston Robin Rodrigues, Amcho Yuvak Representative 2025–26

YouCat Session: Rev. Fr. Flavian Lobo, Professor at St. Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, along with Miss Jia Menezes, Jesus Youth Member

Red Drop Representatives: Mr. Pradeep, former Red Drop coordinator of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, and Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese

These sessions focused on leadership responsibility, communication, accountability, faith formation, and the role of youth in the Church and society.

Holy Eucharistic Celebration

A solemn Holy Eucharistic celebration was held as part of the programme, with Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza as the main celebrant. He was concelebrated by Rev. Fr. Praveen D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Stany Pinto. The Eucharist added a strong spiritual dimension to the training programme and reminded participants of the centrality of prayer and sacramental life in Christian leadership.

Valedictory Ceremony

The valedictory ceremony began with a warm welcome address by Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza, President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, followed by the lighting of the lamp. On the occasion, Mr. John Errol Samuel, an entrepreneur, was felicitated for his contributions. In his address, he reflected on the opportunities available to today’s youth, observing that such avenues were far more limited in earlier times. He encouraged the participants to make meaningful use of the opportunities before them while nurturing a deep relationship with God.

The event also witnessed the formal launch of the latest edition of Amcho Yuvak magazine and the unveiling of its new logo, coordinated by Mr. Royston Robin Rodrigues. He thanked the editorial board and committee members for their dedicated efforts in bringing the publication to fruition and explained the symbolism behind the newly launched logo.

Yuva Seva Trust Website Launch

A major highlight of the valedictory session was the official launch of the Yuva Seva Trust website by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese. The website is designed as a platform for youth-oriented initiatives, including hair donation, blood donation, and environmental awareness programmes. It aims to inspire young people from all communities to engage in social responsibility and community service.

Mr. Vijoy Ashwin Cardoza was felicitated for his efforts in ensuring the successful launch of the website. In his address, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha emphasized the important identity and role of ICYM in the life of the Church. He highlighted prayer as an essential part of Christian life and encouraged the youth to strengthen their sense of belonging to the Church while inspiring more young people to participate actively in Church associations and activities.

All PYSTAR participants were awarded certificates of participation.

Award Ceremony

The programme also included the presentation of the Gonsalo Garcia Award for units and the Carlo Acutis Award for deaneries, recognizing outstanding performance and commitment throughout the year. The award ceremony was conducted by Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lohith Cardoza.

Carlo Acutis Award – Deaneries

Kasaragod Deanery – 1100 points

Pezar Deanery – 1080 points

Belthangady Deanery – 890 points

Bantwal Deanery – 850 points

Moodbidri Deanery – 680 points

Gonsalo Garcia Award – Units

Gurpur – 1600 points

Kulur, Ranipura, Nirkan – 1500 points each

Madanthyar – 1450 points

Vorkady, Sampige – 1350 points each

Bejai, Miyapadav – 1150 points each

Paldane – 1050 points

Omzoor – 1000 points

Conclusion

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Maria D’Silva, Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese. The valedictory session was compered by Ms. Rishal D’Souza, MIJARC Coordinator.

The successful conduct of PYSTAR 2026 reflected the ICYM Mangalore Diocese’s continued commitment to forming capable, faith-filled, and service-oriented youth leaders. Through prayer, training, recognition, and inspiration, the event reinforced the movement’s mission of empowering young people to serve the Church and society with dedication and purpose.

Report by: Suzannha Ferrao, PRO, ICYM Mangalore Diocese