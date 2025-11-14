‘Karnataka lost Rs 2,400 Cr to digital scams; Mangaluru Rs 30 Cr in 2024’: Cybercrime Police

BFL’s awareness drive in Mangaluru is part of Bajaj Finance’s 100-city cybersecurity programme to inform citizens about different types of cyber threats and ways to safeguard one’s finances against fraudsters

Mangaluru: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL)., India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the private sector, and part of Bajaj Finserv, today held a cyber fraud awareness programme in Mangaluru- Knockout Digital Fraud – to inform digital users about different types of threats, and best practices to safeguard finances.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Gurappa Kanthi, Sub-Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station, and Mr. K. Thilakchandra, Retd. Assistant Commissioner of Police. The speakers threw light on various kinds of fraud prevalent in and around Mangaluru. The audience were informed about fake OTP fraud, Phishing Fraud, Digital Arrest, Financial Loan fraud, Pension fraud, and other frauds.

Sounding the alarm on the surge in digital scams, SI Kanthi revealed, “Cyber fraud in Karnataka crossed Rs 2,400 crore in 2024, with Mangaluru alone accounting for losses of nearly Rs 30 crore. It is to be noted that these figures represent only the reported cases.” Highlighting the sophisticated tactics employed by fraudsters, he strongly advised citizens to activate security features on their devices to safeguard personal and sensitive data.

Emphasizing the importance of swift action, SI Kanthi cited a recent case from Mangaluru: “In October, a retired government employee was duped after viewing an AI-generated video impersonating Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He lost nearly Rs 9 lakh. However, by promptly reporting the incident to the 1930 helpline, we were able to trace the fraudster and recover the victim’s money. Every second counts in such cases.”

The Knockout Digital Fraud programme aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2024 guidelines on Fraud Risk management for NBFCs, which emphasises early detection, staff accountability, and public engagement to make the digital ecosystem safer for everyone.

The programme is focused on drawing citizens’ attention to common financial frauds committed by scammers, including fake social media accounts, WhatsApp groups, and websites that mimic financial companies, falsely claiming affiliation and impersonating their employees.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson from BFL said, “The financial safety of our consumers is paramount to us. We are constantly issuing online and offline advisories, on social media platforms, as well as through on-ground interactions with citizens, encouraging everyone to be cyber safe.”

Knockout Digital Fraud offers the cyber community valuable safety tips on safeguarding personal and sensitive information. This includes refraining from sharing OTPs, PINs, clicking on suspicious emails, SMSs, links, QR codes, and downloading applications from unknown sources. It includes a series of interactive workshops, digital awareness drives, and community outreach programs across major cities and towns.