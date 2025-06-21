Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questions MEA’s ‘delayed’ approval for his US visit

Bengaluru: Questioning the ‘delayed’ approval of the Ministry of External Affairs for the US visit, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the central government, asking what’s the point of issuing clearance now, after the key events are either over or nearing completion.

Priyank Kharge, taking it to social media, X, stated on Saturday, “In a U-turn, the Ministry of External Affairs has now decided to revoke its earlier decision and grant me a clearance for an official visit to the United States.”

“I had sought permission on May 15 to travel between June 14-27 to represent the Government of Karnataka at two major global forums and over 25 official meetings with top companies, universities and institutions for collaborations and pitch for investments,” Minister Kharge stated.

“Understand the chronology: Application for Minister and officers’ delegation made on May 15 — rejected on June 4. Application for officers’ delegation without the Minister was made on June 6 — cleared on June 11. Application for KEONICS Chairman was made only on June 12 — cleared on June 14. My application was denied without any official explanation,” Kharge maintained.

“On June 19, I addressed a press conference, laying out the full chronology, questioning the basis of the denial and raising concerns about possible political interference. The matter was widely reported in the media,” Minister Kharge stated.

By the evening of the same day, the MEA revoked its earlier denial and issued a ‘No Objection’ clearance dated June 19. Thirty-six days after my original application, 15 days after the official denial and 5 days after my scheduled departure, they “revoke” their previous decision, Priyank Kharge stated.

The timing raises serious questions: Why was the clearance denied in the first place? Was the previous order revoked to avoid accountability after the matter became public? What is the point of granting clearance after the key events are either over or nearing completion? Kharge questioned.

Will the MEA now avoid explaining the original decision by pointing to the belated approval? While the Centre gives us slogans like “Make in India,” “Digital India”, “National Quantum Mission” and “India AI Mission,” the real work to realise these aspirations is happening here in Karnataka. They coin the vision, but when we do the work to bring investments, create jobs and position India as a global leader – they block us, Priyank Kharge slammed.

The Prime Minister once said MAGA + MIGA = MEGA. But what does that even mean in practice, when the very state driving India’s tech and innovation engine is denied the support it needs to lead globally? Priyank Kharge stated.

It can be recalled that during his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put a new spin on Viksit Bharat, calling it Make India Great Again (MIGA)-and when the US went through Make America Great Again (MAGA), it’s a ‘MEGA’ partnership for prosperity.

Priyank Kharge concluded by demanding that these questions warrant an urgent response. Karnataka deserves answers.

Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday seeking clarification on the denial of political clearance for an official visit to the United States.

In his letter, he stated, “I am writing to seek a formal clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs on the denial of political clearance for my scheduled official visit to the United States from June 14-27, 2025.”

“The visit was planned around two significant international forums, the BIO International Convention in Boston and the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco, as well as several official meetings with top companies, universities and institutions, where I was to represent the Government of Karnataka to explore collaborations, attract investments and create employment opportunities for the state,” he said.

“In the absence of a formal communication from the Ministry outlining the reasons for denial, it becomes difficult to assess and plan future engagements of this nature. It also raises concerns about the consistency of the process, especially when the visits are official, sector-critical and in National Interest,” Minister Kharge noted.



