Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slams Centre’s foreign policy, BJP hits back

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre’s foreign policy, citing the United States’ claim that the India-Pakistan ceasefire was a result of its mediation.

He called the claim a sign of India’s diplomatic failure and questioned the government’s silence on key national security issues.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge said, “US President Donald Trump is claiming credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire and says the US is aiding Pakistan. Why are they comparing the economies of India and Pakistan? Our foreign policy has completely failed.”

He further asked, “How did Pakistan secure an IMF loan? Why has the Prime Minister turned a bilateral issue into an international one? He refuses to attend all-party meetings or address Parliament. In 11 years, he hasn’t held a single press conference — only delivers speeches through Mann Ki Baat or from the Red Fort.”

Kharge also reiterated his party’s support for Operation Sindoor but questioned the government’s handling of terror attacks.

“You claimed Akhand Bharat and attacks on Karachi and Islamabad — where is the result? Four terrorists infiltrated 250 km into Pahalgam, killed 26 people — and vanished. Where are they? Is our border so porous? Where is James Bond Ajit Doval? Where is Home Minister Amit Shah? Why is no one asking questions?”

“Did those terrorists go to Karnataka, Bangladesh, China — or back to Pakistan? This reflects the total failure of national security under Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Reacting sharply, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka mocked Kharge’s remarks, suggesting he focus on local governance instead of foreign policy.

“Does Priyank Kharge think he’s the rightful successor to Indira Gandhi, or has Congress outsourced its national communication to junior Kharge?” he asked, taking a swipe at the minister’s lineage — Kharge is the son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Kalaburagi, your home district, is at the bottom in SSLC/Class 10 board results. Before preaching on foreign policy, perhaps you could extend your Gyan Darshan to improving human development indicators here,” Ashoka said.

Offering “elder brotherly advice”, Ashoka added, “Just because your party is disillusioned with Rahul Gandhi and suddenly remembering Indira Gandhi, don’t assume you can be her successor. After 50 years of service, even your father couldn’t become Karnataka’s CM — how do you expect to inherit Indira Gandhi’s legacy?”



