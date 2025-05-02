Karnataka Minister submits conditional resignation to Speaker in challenge to MLA Yatnal

Bengaluru: In a dramatic development, Karnataka’s Textile, Sugar, and APMC Minister, Shivanand S. Patil, submitted a conditional resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker, U.T. Khader, on Friday, challenging MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to follow suit.

Patil currently represents the Basavana Bagewadi constituency in north Karnataka. He has requested that the Speaker accept his resignation only if Yatnal also submits his resignation and it is formally accepted by the Speaker’s office.

In his letter, the Minister stated: “Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has challenged that he will resign from his MLA seat and contest the election against me from the Basavana Bagewadi seat, which I currently represent. I have accepted his challenge and decided to contest against him. In this context, I am submitting my resignation. I request you to accept it only if MLA Yatnal’s resignation is submitted and accepted.”

Patil added that his resignation was also prompted by MLA Yatnal’s disrespectful comments about his ancestors, elders, and family heritage.

Earlier, the minister had indicated that he intended to contest against Yatnal from the Vijayapura seat. In response, Yatnal used objectionable language and challenged him to face him in the polls. Yatnal also made personal remarks, accusing the minister and his father of faking his family name for political advantage.

Yatnal, a staunch Hindutva leader, was recently expelled from the BJP for six years following his fallout with BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra and his father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He has yet to respond to this latest development.

Patil had earlier courted controversy after stating that farmer suicides had increased following the state government’s decision to enhance compensation for the families of the deceased. Following public backlash, he clarified that his intent was not to hurt farmers’ sentiments. He claimed he was merely advising the media to wait for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports before reporting on such sensitive incidents.



