Regional Students Leadership Training Program (RSLTP) begins at Don Bosco Mission, Davanagere

Davanagere: The Regional Students Leadership Training Program (RSLTP) of the Young Catholic Students/Young Students Movement (YCS/YSM) began at Don Bosco Centre, Davanagere, Diocese of Shimoga, on May 1, 2025. Fifty young student leaders and twenty-five YCS animators gathered for the four-day program.

On Day 1, students from 9 dioceses in Karnataka arrived for the event. The program began with an introduction by YCS/YSM National President Mr. Anson Nazareth and the REXCO team, followed by instructions from RYD Fr. Lourd Raj, Regional Youth Director, and Fr. Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director of Shimoga.

After lunch, Mr. Anson Nazareth led icebreaking activities to help participants get to know each other. Then, the inaugural Holy Eucharist was celebrated by Fr. Lourd Raj and Fr. Franklin D’Souza gave an apt homily. He narrated the meaning of our existence and the mandate given by Lord Jesus Christ to love, serve, and forgive. Leadership is a gift from God, which should be exercised with conviction, confidence, and courage. Every human being is a gift from God. We should always create an atmosphere of love, peace, and joy. Fr. Sachin Christy, Youth Director of Gulbarga Diocese, and Fr. George Fernandes, Youth Director of Chikkamagaluru, were present.

The inaugural ceremony started with a prayer dance by Ms. Alisha Bishop, Vice President of the YCS/YSM Karnataka Region. Ms. Jesvita D’Souza, the Karnataka Regional President, welcomed everyone. Fr. Lourd Raj gave the keynote address. Ms. Vileena, the KRYC coordinator, and Fr. Alvine Stanislaus, YCS/YSM Little Flower Deanery Director of the Shimoga Diocese, also shared their thoughts.

Fr. Antony Nazareth, parish priest of St. Thomas Church, Davanagere, gave the presidential address. The group also celebrated Fr. Antony Nazareth’s ordination anniversary.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Allen, vice president of the YCS/YSM Karnataka region. The event was hosted by Ms. Jiya Coutinho, cultural and liturgical secretary.

Following dinner, Fr. Regi Jacob, Director of the Don Bosco Child Labour Mission in Davanagere, presented a compelling lecture on child rights, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA), and the Don Bosco Mission’s open shelter. The presentation was highly inspiring, and Fr. Jacob was subsequently recognized by the YCS REXCO team.

The day’s program concluded with an evaluation of the day and a blessing prayer by Fr. Franklin D’Souza.



