Karnataka ministers slam Centre over alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, CBI probe order

Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday launched sharp attacks on the Central government over the alleged NEET UG 2026 examination question paper leak case and handing over of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), raising concerns over the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanding accountability from the BJP-led Union government.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said repeated irregularities had raised serious questions about the credibility of the NTA.

“Time and again, this keeps happening. Now the credibility of the National Testing Agency has to be debated,” he said.

Sudhakar expressed concern over the impact on students, stating that more than 22.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the NEET examination had already undergone immense mental stress.

“There is no point in a CBI inquiry at this stage. Already, more than 22.5 lakh students who appeared for the NEET exam have been put through severe hardship. Once again, they will have to start preparing and go through the stress of writing the entrance exam,” he said.

Sudhakar noted that the pressure faced by medical aspirants was difficult to comprehend and called for stringent laws against those responsible for paper leaks.

“The stress levels students face are unimaginable. The desperation to secure a medical or allied medical sciences seat is not something we can easily understand. There should be a strict law to punish such people. We are testing the patience of lakhs of students who write the NEET exam,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Sudhakar said the opposition party in Karnataka frequently demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over various issues and urged the BJP to now seek accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

“For every small issue in the state, the BJP immediately says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign. If they are truly committed to society and the younger generation, they should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility and come out in the open. Either he resigns or his minister resigns,” Sudhakar said.

Education Minister Bangarappa also criticised the Central government over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Questioning the opposition, he asked whether such incidents had occurred under the state government and challenged reporters to raise the same question with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

Bangarappa said repeated irregularities in the examination process for the second consecutive year amounted to a grave injustice to students and their future.

“Despite the lack of a proper system, students have worked hard and tried to secure good results through their efforts. However, due to the Centre’s mismanagement and poor administration, injustice is being done to children,” he alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, the minister remarked: “What more can be said to those who beat drums and light lamps,” in an apparent criticism of symbolic campaigns undertaken during previous national initiatives.

The NTA has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, conducted on the 3rd of this month, for admission to undergraduate medical education.

In a social media post, it said that this decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests.

The agency also stated that the government has decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations of paper leak.