Karnataka: POCSO case slapped against cop over sexual exploitation of minor

Bengaluru: In a concerning development in Yadgir district, a minor girl filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday against a police Constable, alleging two years of sexual exploitation by him.

The incident was reported from the vicinity of the Sydapura police station near Gurumathkal taluk. The victim lodged her complaint against the Constable at the Yadgir Women’s Police Station.

According to the police, the accused Constable, attached to the Sydapura police station, approached the victim when she was 16-years-old, claiming to be in love with her, and subsequently sexually exploited her for two years. The accused Constable had promised to marry her and continued the relationship with her.

In her complaint, the victim further stated that when she became pregnant, the Constable gave her tablets to cause an abortion. When the victim turned 18 in December 2024, he married her at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

However, the man’s family refused to accept the victim as their daughter-in-law, and subsequently the Constable disowned her. He also claimed that there was no relationship between them.

The victim and her family have now approached the Yadgir Women’s Police Station seeking justice and have lodged a POCSO case against the Constable.

Earlier, in 2021, Karnataka Police arrested a police Constable who allegedly raped a minor rape victim on the promise of marriage in Mangaluru district of the state. The accused cop was arrested and terminated from service.

The Kadaba Police had slapped cases against him under the POCSO Act, 2012 for taking advantage of his official position, raping a minor and for criminal intimidation.

A Sub-Inspector (SI) was recently booked on charges of torturing his wife for dowry and exploiting women complainants who visited the police station seeking justice in Chikkamagaluru district. The incident had come to light in January 2025.

The complainant had said that her husband targeted women who came to lodge complaints and visited him in connection with passport verification. The accused used to befriend and lure them or force them to grant him sexual favours in return for getting their work done.



