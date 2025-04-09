Flow, Vent, Resus! Mastering Critical Interventions Workshop

Mangalore: The Department of Emergency Medicine, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), successfully organized a one-day workshop titled “Flow, Vent, Resus! Mastering Critical Interventions” on 8th April 2025 at Knowledge Centre – AV Hall.

The workshop was inaugurated with a formal ceremony attended by dignitaries including Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Assistant Administrator, and Dr Anthony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMCH.

The Chief Guest for the event was Dr Sagar Maddani, Additional Professor of Critical Care at KMC Manipal, a distinguished intensivist, and a certified BLS, ACLS, and ATLS instructor. Dr Maddani addressed the participants, emphasizing the importance of mastering life-saving interventions, particularly in emergency and transport settings.

The workshop focused on critical areas including mechanical ventilation, transport ventilation, and resuscitation skills. Through a combination of lectures, and hands-on sessions, participants gained practical skills essential for emergency care and safe patient transport.

Over 60 participants, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and paramedics, attended the workshop. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to faculty members and the chief guest, followed by a group photo with the participants.

The workshop was supported by Mindray Matrix Medical Systems and Helix India Private Limited. Their contribution ensured that participants had access to the latest equipment and technology for training.

The organizing committee extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries, faculty, sponsors, and participants for making the workshop a resounding success.

The program ended with the Father Muller Institutional Anthem and a commitment to continuous learning and excellence in emergency care.



