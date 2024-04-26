Karnataka records over 38 pc voting till 1 pm



Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded 38.33 per cent voting till 1 p.m. in the polling held for 14 Lok Sabha seats in the southern part of the state on Friday. With many Parliamentary constituencies inching closer to 50 per cent of polling, the highest turnout of voters is predicted.

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat has recorded 48.10 per cent voting and continued the trend of seeing the highest voter turnout among the 15 LS seats. The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru segment recorded the second highest voting (46.63 per cent).

BJP’s Brijesh Chowta is taking on Padmaraj R. Poojary from Congress in Dakshina Kannada. Leader of the Opposition in Council, Kota Srinivas Poojary from BJP is contesting against Congress candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru.

Tumakuru segment has seen 41.91 per cent turnout; Mysuru 41.58 per cent and Hassan 40.99 per cent voting. Chitradurga has registered 39.05 per cent votes while Chamarajanagar has seen 39.57 per cent turnout.

Senior BJP leader V. Somanna is taking on S. P. Muddahanumegowda from the Congress party in Tumakuru. Royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar from BJP is facing Congress candidate M. Lakshmana in Mysuru.

All three Parliamentary segments in Bengaluru — Bengaluru North (32.25 per cent), Bengaluru South (31.51 per cent) and Bengaluru Central (30.10 per cent) had seen low turnout votes.



