Karnataka Sangha Qatar Celebrates Mother’s Day 2026 with Cultural Fervor

Doha, Qatar: Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ), a prominent associate organization of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) operating under the auspices of the Embassy of India, commemorated Mother’s Day 2026 with a vibrant and heartfelt celebration held at the Vibrant Industrial Safety Training Academy on Sunday. The event served as a platform to honor the invaluable contributions of mothers while fostering cultural unity within the Kannada diaspora in Qatar.

Themed “Matru Devo Bhava,” the celebration drew a large gathering of KSQ members, all united in their appreciation for the essence of motherhood and the enduring values it represents.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing enlightenment, wisdom, and auspicious beginnings. Ms. Samanvi’s melodious rendition of the song “Amma Ninna Edeyaaldin” resonated with the audience, followed by a warm welcome address delivered by Vice President Mr. Anil Bhasagi, who set a gracious and welcoming tone for the evening. KSQ President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu then addressed the gathering, expressing his pride in the organization’s commitment to cultural initiatives and extending gratitude to the community for their enthusiastic participation, which he credited with making the celebration a resounding success.

The event was further enriched by the presence of distinguished guests who shared insightful and inspiring messages. Chief Guest Dr. Fayqa Ashkanani, Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Municipality, emphasized the universal significance of mothers and their pivotal role in shaping society. Co-Chief Guest Ms. Bindu N. Nair, Second Secretary at the Embassy of India, underscored the enduring cultural importance of motherhood within the Indian diaspora, highlighting its continued relevance in a globalized world.

Guests of Honour Dr. Rohini Puttegowda and Ms. Hameeda Kadar contributed valuable perspectives on health, well-being, and education, adding depth and breadth to the occasion. The program was also graced by the presence of prominent community leaders and representatives from apex Indian organizations and Karnataka-based associations in Qatar, including ICC Vice President Mr. Shantanu Deshpande, Karnataka Sangha advisor & ICBF General Secretary Mr. Deepak Shetty, KSQ Advisors Mr. Arunkumar, Mr. Veeresh Mannangi, Dr. Sanjay Kudari, and ICC former President Mrs. Milan Arun. Their participation underscored the collaborative spirit within the Indian community in Qatar.

Throughout the celebration, a lively atmosphere prevailed, punctuated by engaging games and activities designed to promote interaction, joy, and a strong sense of community bonding among the participants.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by KSQ Cultural Secretary Mrs. Bhavana, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success. A symbolic cake-cutting ceremony followed, marking the culmination of the celebration.

Karnataka Sangha Qatar extended its sincere appreciation to the venue partner, Vibrant Industrial Safety Training Academy, for its support. The organization also thanked its sponsors—New Risha Ladies Salon, Only Coffee, and Print Shop Services — whose generous contributions significantly ensured the success of the Mother’s Day 2026 celebration.