Karnataka Service of Communion Meeting held at Jnananilaya,Belthangady



Mangaluru: Karnataka Service of Communion, held their meeting at Diocesan Pastoral Centre “Jnananilaya”, Diocese of Belthangady on 17th and 18th October, 2023. On 17th the programme began at 9am with Rosary led by Fr Franklin D’Souza. welcome by KRSC Coordinator Bro. Cherian Ramapuram. Episcopal Advisor of KRSC Most Rev. Lawrence Mukkuzhy – Bishop of Diocese of Belthangady, Spiritual Director of KRSC Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza, KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa, Bro. Joseph Varghese, Bro. Elias Coelho, Bro. Anthony Raj, Bro. Ajay and Bro. Abhishek were present for the meeting.

At 9:15 pm Bro. Elias Coelho led the Praise and Worship. Then Bishop Lawrence led half day with prayer experience. All the members shared their experiences. At 12pm Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza celebrated the Holy Eucharist and preached a homily on “formation of one’s conscience”.At 3 pm the team gathered for the meeting. Bro. Joseph Varghese led the Praise and Worship. KRSC Secretary Bro. Thomas Chinnappa read minutes of the previous meeting. Then there was discussion on the minutes and agenda. At 7pm Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy led the adoration.

On the 18th day began at 6am with Morning Prayer. At 6:30am Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy celebrated Holy Qurbana and preached a homily on “Importance and richness of Holy Eucharist”. He said that we need to draw strength from the Eucharist and courageously witness Jesus through our love and service. At 9 am Bro. Cherian Ramapuram led the Praise and Worship. Then the Agenda of the meeting continued from 9:30am to 11am. At 11:30am to 1 pm the meeting continued.

During the lunch time KRSC members and Pastoral Centre priests wished Fr Franklin D’Souza for his Golden birthday. Meeting commenced after lunch at 2pm. Fr Franklin D’Souza led thd Praise and Worship. Then Bro. Cherian Ramapuram, KRSC Coordinator presented the accounts. After the Agenda. Episcopal Advisor Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy gave the guidelines and his inputs on the coming days activities.

Bro. Cherian Ramapuram thanked Bishop, Fr Franklin D’Souza and all the members. Two days’ meeting concluded with Adoration at 3:15pm led by Fr Franklin D’Souza. At 3:45pm Bishop Lawrence Mukkuzhy blessed the KRSC members individually and commenced them on the mission of the Lord.