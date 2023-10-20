DK Dist Skating Selection held by Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association

Mangaluru: The Selection Competition of Dakshina Kannada District, for the (39th State Roller Skating Championship) was held in Mangaluru on 14th October 2023 by the Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association. This Competition was held at Skate City, Ashoknagar, Mangaluru.. Nearly 100 skaters from four Skating Clubs took part in this selection competition. The competition was held in Quad and Inline events for different age groups.

Alpine Skating, which is a new event in Roller Skating Competition, was introduced in this competition. Skaters of Mangalore Roller Skating club, demonstrated and took part in this new event which is being held for the first time in the district. Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Hon’ble Mayor of Mangalore City Corporation awarded medals to the successful competitors. Speaking on the occasion he said that Mahesh Kumar, who introduced this sport in Mangalore. He also said that the Mangalore city corporation will extend its full cooperation in any future State or National event if held in Mangalore. Chairman Standing Committee Mangalore City Corporation .

Ganesh Kulal was also present on dias. The office bearers of the D.K. District Roller Sports Association, President Sri Francis Concessao, Secretary Mahesh Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Santhosh Shetty, Jayaraj, Lester D’Souza, Umesh Gatty, Arshad and Chief referee. Antony James were present on the dais.