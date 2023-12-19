Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain holds Christmas and National Day festivities

Bahrain: Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain held its Christmas Tree function along with the National Day festivities at its Manama premises on 15th December.

The event started with the children waving the Bahrain flags in a synchronised motion while reciting the Bahrain National Day Anthem. This was followed by the traditional Carol singing by Members’ children, a feature of the club since its inception.

Snacks and beverages were soon distributed awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa Claus soon arrived in his customary jovial mood welcoming the excited children with a Ho-Ho-Ho Merry Christmas message.

Santa Claus this year showed his flair also in the dance field performing with zest along with his dance group to the chartbuster “Jerusalema”. Christmas gifts were then distributed to all the children below the age of 12.

Not to be ignored the adults participated in their usual sporting manner to a game aptly called “Uski topi uska saar”, wherein the ladies had to put the hat on the gents’ head and face elimination once the music stops with the hat still in the hand.

This was followed by a sumptuous buffet. After lunch what followed was the icing on the cake with members shaking a leg or two to the Konkani masala, displaying their flair in steps from the Tiger dance to the Baila, reminiscent of the fond dance memories in their hometown, Mangalore.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to DJ Francis, Roshan for photography, the trainers of Carol singing, the ladies’ wing, the sponsors and all the volunteers for a successful event.