Karnataka State Cricket Association Announces Under-15 Girls’ Selection Trials for Bangalore Matches

Bangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has announced open selection trials to identify prospective players for the Under-15 Girls’ teams that will participate in selection matches scheduled for the last week of November 2025 in Bangalore. The trials are scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, commencing at 9:00 am at the KSCA-B ground.

The KSCA is seeking to form three to four competitive teams from the trials, providing a platform for young female cricketers to showcase their talent and potentially represent the state in future tournaments. This initiative underscores the association’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket at the grassroots level and nurturing the next generation of cricketing stars.

Interested girls meeting the specified eligibility criteria are invited to participate in the selection trials. Participants are required to report to the KSCA-B ground by 8:00 am on November 16th, 2025, dressed in appropriate cricketing attire. Additionally, each participant must bring a photocopy of their date of birth certificate for verification purposes.

The eligibility criteria for participation are as follows:

Girls must be born on or after September 1st, 2010, and on or before August 31st, 2013.

Girls below the age of 12 years as of November 16th, 2025, will not be permitted to attend the selection trials.

The KSCA encourages all eligible and aspiring young cricketers to seize this opportunity to demonstrate their skills and passion for the game. The selection trials promise to be a competitive event, and the association looks forward to identifying promising talent to bolster the Under-15 Girls’ cricket program.

Further details regarding the selection process and other relevant information will be made available on the KSCA website and at the venue on the day of the trials.