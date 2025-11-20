Karnataka State-Level Air Rifle Shooting Competition Concludes in Hubballi

Mangalore: The Karnataka Department of School Education recently hosted the State-Level Air Rifle Shooting Competition, drawing talented young marksmen and markswomen from across the state. The event, held in Hubballi, showcased the culmination of district-level selections and provided a platform for students to demonstrate their skill and precision in the sport of air rifle shooting.

Participants representing various districts of Karnataka engaged in intense competition, vying for top honors in their respective categories. Among the notable performances was that of Adithyaa, son of Anil Shet, representing the Dakshina Kannada district. Adithyaa competed in the Under-17 Boys category and delivered an impressive performance, scoring 367 out of a possible 400 points. This achievement secured him 4th place in the Karnataka state rankings within his category.

Adithyaa’s score placed him just one point shy of qualifying for the national level, a testament to the high level of competition and the dedication of the young athletes participating in the event. His accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as he is the first participant from Dakshina Kannada to reach the state level in several years, breaking a long-standing absence of representation from the district in this competition. Historically, participation has been largely concentrated in Bangalore and other districts.

The Karnataka Department of School Education aims to promote sports and provide opportunities for students to excel in various fields, fostering a holistic development approach within the education system. The State-Level Air Rifle Shooting Competition serves as a significant step in achieving this objective, encouraging young talents to pursue their passion for sports and represent the state at higher levels.