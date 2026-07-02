Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Himanshi Chowdhary and B.R. Gaurav Clinch U-19 Singles Titles

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association at the Mangalore Table Tennis Academy, entered its second day on Thursday. The tournament is being held from July 1 to 4.

The results of the second day’s matches are as follows:

U-19 Girls’ Singles

Final

Himanshi Chowdhary bt Raashi V. Rao 9-11, 11-6, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6

Semi-finals

Himanshi Chowdhary bt Irene Anna Subhash 11-9, 7-11, 11-1, 11-9

Raashi V. Rao bt Hiya Singh 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10

U-19 Boys’ Singles

Final

B.R. Gaurav bt Gaurav Gowda 11-6, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-1

Semi-finals