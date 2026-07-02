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Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Himanshi Chowdhary and B.R. Gaurav Clinch U-19 Singles Titles
Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Dakshina Kannada District Table Tennis Association at the Mangalore Table Tennis Academy, entered its second day on Thursday. The tournament is being held from July 1 to 4.
The results of the second day’s matches are as follows:
U-19 Girls’ Singles
Final
- Himanshi Chowdhary bt Raashi V. Rao 9-11, 11-6, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6
Semi-finals
- Himanshi Chowdhary bt Irene Anna Subhash 11-9, 7-11, 11-1, 11-9
- Raashi V. Rao bt Hiya Singh 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10
U-19 Boys’ Singles
Final
- B.R. Gaurav bt Gaurav Gowda 11-6, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-1
Semi-finals
- Gaurav Gowda bt Aarnav Naveen 5-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5
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B.R. B.R. Gaurav bt Tamoghna Mundargi 11-5, 11-5, 11-8
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