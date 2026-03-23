Karnataka to increase commercial LPG supply after meeting with gas firms, hotel bodies

Bengaluru: In a relief to hotel owners, the Karnataka government on Monday announced an increase in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, adding 1,000 more to the existing allocation.

Speaking after a meeting with gas companies and representatives of hotel associations in Bengaluru, the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K.H. Muniyappa, said the total number of commercial cylinders supplied in the state will be increased to 10,000. He added that the move aims to address supply concerns and ensure smoother distribution across sectors.

Muniyappa said that commercial gas users will now have to register with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). He noted that users have been given a week’s time to complete the registration process, and failure to do so would result in the denial of commercial gas supply. The step, he said, is intended to curb irregularities and track usage.

He stated that the 10,000 cylinders will be distributed across all sectors under commercial usage, including hotels, dhabas, hostels, paying guest accommodations, and Indira Canteens. He also said that a follow-up meeting with hotel owners will be held next Monday to review the situation.

The minister pointed out that until last week, around 1,000 cylinders were being supplied mainly to hotels, but the expanded allocation will now cover a wider range of establishments.

Responding to demands from hotel owners for a reduction in electricity tariffs, Muniyappa said the issue had not yet come to his notice. He, however, acknowledged that hotel associations have written to the Chief Minister seeking a reduction of Rs 2 per unit in power charges and assured that the matter would be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention.

Reiterating the new rules, the minister said registration with GAIL is compulsory for all commercial cylinder users, and authorities will monitor consumption patterns through this system. He added that the deadline for registration has been set for next Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, last Thursday, wrote to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to streamline the supply of commercial LPG and Auto LPG in Bengaluru amid a growing shortage.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted that the disruption in commercial LPG supply follows recent directions from the Union Ministry prioritising domestic LPG distribution. He said the state government has taken steps in line with the Centre’s guidelines to regulate and prioritise supply for essential sectors.

However, Siddaramaiah pointed out a significant gap between demand and supply. Against a daily requirement of around 50,000 LPG cylinders from restaurants, hotels, catering units, and paying guest accommodations, only about 1,000 cylinders are currently being supplied. This shortfall, he noted, has led to a visible increase in the closure of establishments due to the non-availability of commercial LPG.