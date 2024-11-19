Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights Udupi Unit Inaugurated

Udupi: “Nurture the values of social harmony in children from a young age, and live in unity with all communities to become a beacon of light to the world,” said Rev. Dr. Hemachandra, Chairman of CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Udupi district unit of the Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR), an umbrella organization uniting various Christian denominations, at the Anugraha Palana Center in Kukkunje on Tuesday.

“Jesus Christ’s message is to love all. We must follow his teachings, recognize our neighbours, and incorporate his social values into our lives. This will make the Christian community a role model for others,” he added.

“Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo, chairing the event, emphasized unity as strength. ‘United, we can fight for our community’s rights and achieve success. Division leads to defeat.’ He stressed the importance of unity in today’s world.

Bishop Lobo, who celebrated his 75th Birthday recently, was felicitated along with Baptist Pais, National Secretary of the Ecumenism Commission, and Denis D’Sa, newly appointed National Member of the Ecumenism Commission.

Mangalore Diocese Public Relations Officer Rev. J.B. Saldanha conducted a workshop on the activities and plans of the Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCFHR).

Representatives from various Christian denominations attended, including Roman Catholic, Syro Malabar, Syro Malankara, CSI (Church of South India), UBMC (United Bethel Methodist Church), Syrian Orthodox, Mar Thoma and Other independent Christian denominations.

CSI Udupi Pastor Ivan Soans led the prayer. AKUCFHR Vice President Prashant Jathanna welcomed the gathering. Rev. Leo D’Souza, Diocesan Secretary of AKUCFHR, expressed gratitude.



