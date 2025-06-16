Karnataka urges MEA to expedite return of students stranded in Iran

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking the safe return of students who are currently in Iran to the state.

Authorities have also stated that they are in constant touch with the concerned officers and staff, and action is being taken on a need basis, evaluating the existing conditions.

The Office of the Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka issued an official statement regarding this on Monday. H.S. Satish, Special Officer attached to the Deputy Chairman, stated that the strife between Israel and Iran has caused concern and panic among foreigners currently residing in Iran.

About nine students from Karnataka, studying at Shahid Beheshti Medical University near the capital city of Tehran, are anxious about the prevailing situation in Iran. One of the students, Nadeem Hussain, and his parents have contacted the NRI Forum of Karnataka and shared their concerns, Satish stated.

The student has expressed his wish to return to his home country, India. In response to this request, Arti Krishna, the Deputy Chairman of the NRI Forum of Karnataka, immediately wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, appealing for all nine students to be brought back to India from Iran, Satish stated.

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, held a video call with several Kannadigas currently stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. He inquired about their well-being and safety.

The Union Minister, who returned to New Delhi from Bengaluru on Sunday evening, spoke with the Kannadigas from his official residence. During the conversation, the Minister inquired about their well-being and assured them of the Indian government’s complete support.

The Minister stated that he would immediately discuss the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe and swift return of the people to their homeland.

All the Kannadigas who spoke via video call informed the Minister that they were safe and that officials at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv were providing all necessary assistance. They informed the Minister, “We are being well taken care of,” and expressed their gratitude to the Embassy for this.

Furthermore, Minister Kumaraswamy also lauded the efforts of the Indian Embassy staff, appreciating the officials’ commitment during such a difficult time.

The Minister emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is doing everything it can to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated, “I spoke with several Kannadigas currently stranded in Israel during the ongoing conflict, inquiring about their well-being and safety. I have assured them that urgent measures will be taken for their safe and swift return to their homeland and will hold discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs officials.

“I informed them that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has taken all necessary urgent steps for the safety of Indian citizens in conflict-affected foreign countries. The efforts of the Indian Embassy officials in Israel in providing timely assistance to our citizens during such difficult times are commendable,” he added.



