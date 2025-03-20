Karnataka Women’s Commission Demands Swift Action in Dalit Woman Assault Case in Udupi

Udupi: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has issued a directive to the District Superintendent of Police (SP) in Udupi, demanding immediate and decisive action in the case of a Dalit woman brutally assaulted and tied to a tree at Malpe harbour, allegedly for fish theft. The Commission has strongly condemned the incident, citing reports published in local newspapers, and is demanding a comprehensive report outlining the full details of the incident and the measures being taken to address it.

In a formal letter addressed to the SP, the Commission’s Secretary emphasized the severity of the alleged crime and stressed the necessity of conducting a thorough investigation in accordance with existing laws. The Commission has specifically instructed the SP to take immediate action against all individuals found responsible for the assault and to submit a report detailing these actions to the Commission without delay.

“The Commission strongly condemns the inhumane act committed against the woman,” the Secretary stated in the letter. “We request an immediate report detailing the entire incident and the actions taken in response.”

This swift intervention by the Karnataka State Women’s Commission underscores its commitment to upholding the rights of women, particularly those belonging to marginalized communities who are often vulnerable to such acts of violence and discrimination. The incident has garnered widespread public condemnation, with many calling for swift justice and accountability for the perpetrators.

While local police have confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the assault, the Commission’s directive further emphasizes the urgency and importance of a comprehensive investigation and the need to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice. The Commission’s demand for an immediate report signifies its dedication to closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and ensuring that appropriate action is taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.