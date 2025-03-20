Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna Condemns Malpe Assault, Demands Accountability

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has issued a strong condemnation of the recent incident at Malpe Port, where a woman was reportedly assaulted and tied to a tree following accusations of fish theft. Describing the incident as “extremely unfortunate,” Suvarna has called for immediate action from both the Fisheries Department and the Police Department to prevent future occurrences.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Suvarna criticized the alleged negligence of the Fisheries Department in managing the crucial Malpe Port. He asserted that repeated reports of theft have gone unaddressed, with the department failing to install adequate CCTV surveillance or appoint necessary security personnel.

“The Fisheries Department’s gross negligence in managing the country’s largest all-season fishing port, Malpe, has allowed such incidents to happen,” Suvarna stated. He highlighted that the contract for port management expired over a year ago, yet the same individual has been allowed to continue the tender, seemingly in contravention of established regulations. Suvarna further questioned the lack of action from the district administration in addressing this long-standing issue.

“Meetings have been held three times with officials from the Fisheries, Port, and Coastal Security Police Departments to discuss this issue. Even though the contract for port management expired over a year ago…the same individual has been allowed to continue the tender unlawfully,” the MLA explained.

Suvarna urged the district administration to hold accountable those officials responsible for the alleged lapses in security and management. He emphasized the importance of the Malpe fishing port to the livelihood of thousands and highlighted the long history of harmonious fishing activities in the area. He further lauded the Malpe Fishermen’s Association for its role in resolving past minor incidents and its demonstrated commitment to worker welfare, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The district administration must take strict action against the officials responsible for this serious lapse immediately,” Suvarna insisted.

The MLA acknowledged the ongoing investigation by the Police Department and confirmed that he has obtained comprehensive information regarding the incident from the district police chief, despite the current Assembly session in Bengaluru. He also noted the district administration, in collaboration with the Malpe Fishermen’s Association, has announced its commitment to implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Malpe incident comes at a particularly challenging time for fishermen facing economic hardship due to severe fish scarcity. The district administration’s promised action will be closely monitored to ensure the safety and security of all those who rely on the Malpe Port for their livelihood.



