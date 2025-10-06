Karur stampede: NDA fact-finding panel blames ‘gross administrative negligence’

Chennai: A fact-finding team of NDA Members of Parliament probing the Karur stampede, which left 41 people dead and over 100 injured during a rally by actor and TVK Chief Vijay, has termed the tragedy a “completely avoidable disaster caused by gross administrative negligence, poor planning and total mismanagement”.

In a detailed report submitted to the BJP high command, the MPs said the catastrophic crowd surge was the result of “an absolute breakdown in basic safety measures”, citing glaring lapses in crowd control and official oversight.

They noted that while the venue was appropriate for only 2,000–3,000 people, nearly 30,000 gathered for Vijay’s rally, creating dangerously overcrowded conditions.

According to the team, thousands of supporters began arriving from early morning, though the event was scheduled for noon.

Vijay’s delayed arrival — nearly seven hours later than expected — left the restless, tightly packed crowd agitated.

Eyewitnesses told the MPs the stampede began when Vijay climbed atop his campaign vehicle to greet fans. As supporters surged forward for a closer view, panic broke out; women and children were among those crushed.

Some witnesses recounted that in an attempt to calm the crowd, Vijay threw water bottles to thirsty fans, but the scramble to grab them triggered further chaos.

The report also documents harrowing personal tragedies, including a father who lost his two young daughters, aged 12 and 8.

Several victims reportedly fell into open roadside drains and were later found dead. The situation worsened when the power supply failed and the backup generator did not start, plunging the area into darkness.

“The District Collector not only approved an inadequate venue but failed to enforce safety protocols or deploy effective crowd management,” the report said.

The MPs strongly recommended disciplinary action against officials who granted permission and oversaw the event.

They also noted that the District Collector refused to meet the inquiry team during its visit, raising “serious concerns about transparency and accountability”.

Calling the stampede “a preventable tragedy”, the NDA panel urged the Tamil Nadu government to fix accountability and overhaul protocols for large public gatherings to ensure such an incident never recurs.