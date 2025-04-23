Kashmir Is the Crown of Bharat – And That Truth Cannot Be Silenced by Terror: Captain Brijesh Chowta

Mangalore: I am deeply pained and enraged by the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Families from across Bharat—Shivamogga, Maharashtra, Telangana, and beyond—have lost their loved ones. This is not just an attack on a place or a group—it is an attack on every Indian home.

Let it be said loud and clear:

Kashmir is Sharda Desh.

It is the land of timeless temples and sacred knowledge.

It is the crown of Bharat.

This is the truth that rattles our enemies. It is this civilisational memory they want to erase. These are not brave warriors—they are cowards who murder unarmed civilians and hide behind a borrowed cause.

Their weapons are not just guns. Their real weapon is fear—fear that they have always tried to plant in the hearts of people. They wanted Kashmir’s streets empty, its economy in tatters, its people in despair. Because that’s how anti-Bharat forces—whether from within or without—operate: by fostering deprivation, then exploiting the desolation and desperation that follows, to keep entire regions in their grip.

But Bharat has changed. And so has the world.

Today, from Washington to West Asia, the global community stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Bharat. Nations across the world have unequivocally condemned this act of terror and expressed solidarity with India. Terror has no place in the modern world—and no space in Bharat.

What’s hurting them?

It’s the return of Tahavvur Rana to face justice.

It’s the amendment to the Waqf Act that ends decades of unchecked misuse.

It’s the empowerment of a region they want to keep in fear.

It’s the emergence of a proud, unapologetic Bharat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, who will ensure that these cowards and their handlers are given a response they will never forget.

This will not be forgiven.

It will not be forgotten.

It will be avenged.

As a soldier who once stood on the frontlines, and as a representative of the people today, I say—it’s time each of us becomes a soldier in spirit. From every home in Bharat, let strength rise.

Because this isn’t just about Kashmir.

This is the same warped mindset behind anti-CAA protests.

The same lobby that resisted Waqf reform.

The same forces that fear a strong, sovereign, culturally rooted Bharat.

Those who were attacked in Pahalgam—a Manjunath from Shivamogga, a young couple starting their life, a child on vacation—they were all of us. This is not a regional wound—it is a national scar. And Bharat will respond with unity, strength, and unwavering resolve.

Let the world bear witness: Bharat does not kneel.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.