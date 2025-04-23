Pope Francis: A Compassionate and Courageous Shepherd – Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão

Benaulim, Goa: “We have lost a compassionate and courageous shepherd,” said Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, paying tribute to the late Pope Francis during a solemn gathering at Shanti Sadan, the CCBI Secretariat Extension in Benaulim, Goa.

Cardinal Ferrão, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, who also serves as the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), remembered Pope Francis as a leader who touched lives across the world.

Reflecting on the legacy of Pope Francis, the Cardinal said, “Pope Francis dreamed of a Church that listens, walks together and welcomes all. He showed deep compassion for the poor and the marginalized, especially migrants. His efforts for peace and dialogue among nations will never be forgotten.”

The ceremony of tribute to the departed Pope brought together the Rectors of the 29 Basilicas in India, along with Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Rev. Dr. Joe Xavier, S.J., Rev. Dr. Christopher Vimalraj, Fr. Vignan Das, Fr. Duming Gonsalves and Fr. Arulraj, who joined in remembering the beloved pontiff.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His funeral will be held at the Vatican on Saturday, April 26.

Cardinal Ferrão is scheduled to leave for Rome tomorrow, April 24, to attend the funeral and take part in the conclave to elect the next Pope.



