Kasturba Medical College Mangalore Celebrates 70 Years with ‘AROICON 2024’ Conference

Mangalore: Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, the Dean of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Mangalore, announced that the institution is celebrating its 70th Platinum Jubilee. In commemoration of this milestone, KMC Mangalore will host the national conference of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROICON 2024) from November 28th to December 1st, 2024, at the Dr. TMA Pai International Convention Centre.

The Inaugural Ceremony of AROICON 2024 is scheduled for November 29th, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The event will be distinguished by the presence of Shri Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony will be presided over by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, with Dr. B. Unnikrishnan representing KMC as the host.

Among the notable Guests of Honour are Surgeon Vice Admiral Dr. Arti Sarin, Director General of the Armed Forces Medical Services; Dr. Vijay Oza, President of the Postgraduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission; and Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE.

Dr. M.S. Athiyamaan, the Organizing Chairman, and Professor & Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at KMC Mangalore, emphasized the significance of this event. “AROICON 2024 marks a crucial opportunity for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among radiation oncologists,” he stated.

This year’s conference is notable for being the largest AROICON gathering in Mangalore’s history, with anticipated participation from over 1,800 registrants across India, alongside numerous international delegates. Attendees will engage in more than 600 research presentations and over 150 scientific sessions, which include debates, panel discussions, postgraduate quizzes, and various educational activities aimed at enhancing expertise in radiation oncology.

Dr. Dilson Lobo, the Joint Organizing Secretary, highlighted an important element of the conference: an interactive workshop titled “IMPACT – Interactive Modules for Problem-based Assessment and Case-based Teaching,” organized by the Indian College of Radiation Oncology (ICRO) on November 28th, which aims to engage over 400 participants.

The conference will also feature discussions on a spectrum of oncology-related topics, covering advancements in technology, recent research in cancer treatment, and innovative patient care approaches. Additionally, over 40 trade exhibitors will showcase innovative treatment solutions.

AROICON 2024 is poised to be a landmark event that will significantly contribute to the advancement of cancer care. By facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration, it aims to foster the development of new treatment modalities that benefit clinical oncologists and patients alike.

For further information, interested parties may contact Dr. M.S. Athiyamaan, Organizing Chairman of AROICON 2024, at chairman@aroicon2024.com or via mobile at +91 8892118848.