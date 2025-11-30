Kaup : Goods Tempo Overturns, Resulting in Five Fatalities and Seven Injuries

Kaup: A grievous incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on National Highway 66 near Koteelkatte in Kaup, as a goods tempo met with an accident, overturning and leading to the deaths of five individuals. Seven others sustained injuries in the tragic event.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal, Samresh, of West Bengal, Pappu Ravidas (28), Harish (27) of Assam, Gapunath (50) of Tripura.

The tempo, which was en route from Kaup Majoor to Malpe, was laden with decoration materials. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to mount the highway divider and then overturn onto the roadway.

A total of twelve workers were traveling in the tempo at the time of the accident. A significant number of these workers suffered serious injuries as a result of the vehicle’s overturning. According to Kaup PSI Tejasvi, five of the injured workers succumbed to their injuries while being transported to a private hospital in Udupi.

The Kaup Police arrived at the scene of the accident and have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.