Kaup: Scooter Rider Killed in Car Collision on NH-66

Kaup: A 76-year-old scooter rider was killed after his scooter was hit by a car near the K1 Junction on National Highway-66 in Kaup on Sunday evening, July 12.

The deceased has been identified as Mayyaddi (76), a native of Surathkal who was currently residing in Kaup.

According to reports, Mayyaddi was travelling from Mangaluru towards Udupi. As he was entering National Highway-66 through the median opening near K1 Junction, a speeding car rammed his scooter.

The impact of the collision threw the rider into the air. Despite wearing a helmet, he struck the windshield of the car before being flung onto the road.

The critically injured rider was found in a semi-conscious state and was rushed to the Udupi District Hospital in the Mooloor SDPI Ambulance with the assistance of Jalaluddin Uchila and Hameed Mooloor. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The accident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the national highway.

Kaup Police visited the scene, registered a case against the car driver, and launched an investigation into the incident.