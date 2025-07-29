Kaup UDA Faces Paralysis as Key Posts Remain Vacant, Melwyn D’Souza Urges Immediate Action

Kaup: The Kaup Urban Development Authority (UDA) is currently facing a severe operational standstill due to the prolonged absence of full-time officers, according to Advocate and Congress Leader Melwyn D’Souza. In a strongly worded press release, D’Souza has appealed to the state government and district administration to promptly address the critical staffing shortage, emphasizing the significant disruption to civic activities and the resulting hardship endured by the public.

D’Souza highlighted that the Kaup UDA is presently functioning without a full-time engineer, a deficiency that has led to the stagnation of numerous essential development projects. The UDA’s jurisdiction extends beyond Kaup taluk, serving residents of Karkala taluk who rely on the authority for single layout approvals. However, the lack of designated officers has resulted in substantial delays, with files accumulating and approvals pending for extended periods. D’Souza advocated for a separate planning approval mechanism for Karkala to alleviate the burden on the Kaup office.

The Congress Leader explained that single layout plan approval is a mandatory requirement for obtaining E-khata and Form 9 & 11A following land conversion. The current dysfunction within the planning authority is causing significant inconvenience to citizens, with processing times escalating from a previously efficient one-week turnaround to the current agonizing wait of three to four months.

D’Souza further voiced his concerns regarding the rejection or delayed approval of layout plans for previously constructed buildings that had undergone land conversion. He argued that applying current regulations retroactively to past constructions is inherently unfair. He urged decision-makers to adopt a people-centric approach, carefully weighing the advantages and disadvantages before implementing new government directives.

He stressed that layout approval is indispensable for securing building permits and accessing bank loans, both of which are critical for sustaining construction activity. The departure of the previous official has left a substantial backlog of pending files, exacerbated by the failure of the newly appointed officer to assume their responsibilities. Consequently, the Kaup UDA has experienced a month of inactivity, rendering the office effectively non-functional. D’Souza criticized the reluctance of officials to accept positions in Kaup and Udupi offices, describing it as a concerning trend that warrants stringent corrective measures.

To streamline the process, D’Souza proposed the direct appointment of engineers at the Gram Panchayat level, empowering them to issue layout approvals locally. He pointed out that the delays in processing layout plans are also impacting Panchayat revenue. With bank loans put on hold and home construction projects stalled, the government is also losing potential income.

Melwyn D’Souza reiterated his urgent plea for the immediate appointment of at least two full-time officials to the Kaup Urban Planning Authority. He believes that this action is crucial to resolving the escalating administrative backlog and providing much-needed relief to the affected public.



