Kavita Kutira, Peradala, and Art Kanara Trust Release Book ‘Aikyave Mantra’ in Tribute to Kayyara Kinhanna Rai

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, Mangalore, and Kavita Kutira, Peradala, in collaboration with the senior students of Navajeevana High School, Peradala, Kasaragod, released a book titled Aikyave Mantra in memory of the late litterateur ‘Nadoja’ Kayyara Kinhanna Rai on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the poet’s alma mater, BEM High School, Car Street.

The book was released by Ajit Kumar Rai Maladi, President of Bantara Yane Nadavara Mathr Sangha, in the presence of esteemed guests. Appreciating the effort to honor the poet, Ajit Kumar Rai Maladi described Kayyara Kinhanna Rai as a towering figure in literature, revered in both Kannada and Tulu literary circles.

The function began with a cultural presentation by students of the Lalitha Kala Adhyayana Kendra from Govinda Dasa College. Prof. P. Krishnamurthy, Principal of Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal, introduced the book Aikyave Mantra, an anthology of 99 poems and 11 short stories by writers from the Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts.

“Kayyara Kinhanna Rai spread the message of unity through his works. As a journalist and founder of Navajeevan High School, he believed that poets are honored not through memorials, but through the books created in their memory,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Dr. M. P. Srinath, President of the District Kannada Sahitya Parishad, recalled that it was Kayyara Kinhanna Rai’s final wish for Kasaragod to become part of Karnataka.

The event was graced by Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy President Taranath Gatti, Durga Prasad Rai, Dr. Saigeeta Hegde, Kayyara’s disciples Francis D’Souza and Radhakrishna Uliyatadka, BEM School Administrator Manoj, Headmaster Yashwanth Mada, and trustees of Art Kanara Trust, Subhash Chandra Basu and Rajendra Kedige.

Prasanna Rai, President of Kavita Kutira, welcomed the gathering. The programme was hosted by Akshata, with Nemiraj Shetty delivering the vote of thanks.